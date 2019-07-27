Over 61,000 Omanis in public sector get pay above RO 1,000

VINOD NAIR –

MUSCAT, JULY 27 –

The number of Omanis employed in the public sector in the salary category between RO 1,000 and RO 2,000 remained almost unchanged in April.

According to figures from the National Centre for Statistics and Information (NCSI), the number stood at 61,034 Omanis, of whom 35,817 were males at the end of April 2019, compared to the end of March 2019.

At the same time, the total number of Omanis registered in the pension funds until the end of April 2019, reached 201,532, registering a decline of 0.1 per cent from the previous month.

According to the NCSI figures, the largest of number of 77,892 Omanis working in the private sector and insured at Public Authority for Social Insurance (PASI), earn salaries between RO 325 and 400.

This is followed by RO 400-500 category with 55,994 Omanis and those earn salaries between RO 500-600 category reached 28,089. This shows a growth of 9.8 per cent in May, compared to the corresponding month in 2018.

The number of Omani male employees enrolled in public sector pension funds stood at 118,623, compared to 82,909 females during the same period.

In the salaried category of RO 700-800, there were 35,651 citizens, including 14,840 males.

The number of Omanis earning between RO 800-900 is 31,530 citizens, including 117,358 females.

According to the age groups of the public sector pensioners, the largest number in the category is between 35 and 39, with 52,794, followed by 30 to 34 years, with 49,739 citizens and 40 to 44 years of age 35,535. The pensioners include 23,827 Omanis include in the age group 25-29.

The maximum number of Omanis working in the private sector is in Muscat (83,536), followed by North Batinah (45,053) and South Batinah (25,216).