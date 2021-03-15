Over 6,000 workers received termination notices in 2020

Muscat: The annual report of the General Federation of Oman Workers (GFOW) for 2020 showed an increase in the number of cases related to collective termination of labor contracts or ‘layoffs of the national workforce.

GFOW said it received a number of individual and collective labor complaints from trade unions and workers in private sector companies and institutions operating in various economic sectors, during this year.

A total of 6,341 workers were notified of the termination of their services or collective dismissal from 120 companies, while the number of complaints reached 1,971. Around 34 legal notes were prepared in support of workers, at two levels of primary litigation – appeal and public prosecution.

The report also indicated that there were five notifications workers’ strikes, including three in the trade and industry sector and two in the oil and gas sector.

“The situation is due to the continuing decline in oil prices, as well as the outbreak of pandemic and their impact on companies due to the measures taken by the Supreme Committee on Covid-19, which included the closure of commercial activities during the outbreak of the pandemic,” GFOW said.