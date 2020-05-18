Over 600 townships in Oman to have satellite internet by 2022

Muscat: The Sultanate marked the World Telecommunication Day/World Telecommunication and Information Society Day through a virtual event organized by the Ministry of Technology and Communications, on Monday.

Speaking at the event, Engineer Azza bint Sulaiman al Ismailiyah, Minister of Technology and Communications said the International Telecommunication Union (ITU) has chosen the theme “Connect 2030: ICTs for the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs)” for this year’s celebrations of the World Telecommunication and Information Society Day 2020. The theme constitutes joint international vision aimed at bridging the digital gap and utilizing information technology to support sustainable development plans of the member states.

In her speech, the minister reviewed a number of national initiatives which include the Sultanate’s endeavours to commit to the directives of the ITU by implementing a host of projects and initiatives including supplying Satellite Internet access to more than 600 villages in the Sultanate by 2022 in coordinated efforts between the Ministry of Technology and Communications and telecom providers.

The Sultanate has recently introduced the smart city technology at some locations as well as artificial intelligence in a number of hospitals to enhance early detection of breast cancer, the minister said.

In order to keep pace with the global efforts to combat the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Ministry of Technology and Communications formed the main technological innovation committee in coordination with the Supreme Committee for tackling COVID-19. The main technological innovation committee oversees the national initiatives and directs technology Innovators to provide innovative technological solutions that can help in the fight against the Coronavirus outbreak, the minister said. — ONA