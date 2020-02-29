Main Uncategorized 

Over 600 stranded passengers back from Iran: Mofa

Muscat: Authorities in Oman have arranged for the return of over 600 people stranded in Iran since February 25, said a statement from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA).

The process will be completed by operating flights on Sunday to Shiraz and on Monday to Mashhad.

On Tuesday, a Taban Airlines flight will be operated from Shiraz to ensure the return of all stranded passengers from Iran.

The Sultanate’s embassy in Tehran has urged the citizens to communicate immediately within the next two days and coordinate their return at the following numbers:
00982122056831/2, 00989379243188, 00989338907009, 00989059812160 and 00989338906466.

The Public Authority of Civil Aviation had announced the suspension of all flights between the sultanate and Iran on February 25.

