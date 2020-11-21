Region World 

Over 60 prisoners escape Lebanese jail

More than 60 prisoners broke out of a Lebanese jail on Saturday and five of them were killed when their car hit a tree while under pursuit, security sources and the state news agency said. They fled from Baabda district prison at dawn after breaking open cell doors, state news agency NNA said, adding security forces had cordoned off surrounding areas. Security forces said that some 69 prisoners had escaped and that eight had been caught. Five of the prisoners died after a car they seized crashed into a tree, they said. Authorities have launched an investigation into the jailbreak, NNA said. — Reuters

