Over 60% Covid-19 deaths below 60 years

MUSCAT: Covid-19 may be deadly for the elderly, but the pandemic has not spared many in the middle-age group in the Sultanate.

An analysis of the figures released by the ministry of health points out that above 60 per cent of the fatalities in Covid-19 in the Sultanate have been of people below the age of 60 years.

There have been only eight casualties of people above the age of 80 years out of a total of 114 deaths due to Covid-19 till Tuesday.

However, the overall mortality rate due to the disease in Oman has been very low at 0.5 per cent in the Sultanate, while world average stood at 6.65 per cent.

Although younger people seem to be immune with no casualties reported below the age of 20 years, there have been five casualties in the age group between 20 and 29 years.

Out of the total fatalities, 19 people have been between the age of 30 and 39, 21 between 40 and 49, 20 between 50 and 59, 27 between 60 and 69, 14 between 70 and 79 and finally eight above the age of 80 years, the statistics show.