Over 500 SMEs register to participate in Expo 2020

The Sultanate will be one of the best attractions at the Expo 2020 to be held in Dubai from October 20, 2020 to April 10, 2021, according to the special commission formed for Expo 2020.

Backed by the construction of the state-of-the-art Sultanate’s pavilion at Expo 2020, after the foundation stone was laid by Dr Ali bin Masoud al Sunaidy, Minister of Commerce and Industry, recently, efforts are on to attract a vastly diverse delegation from Oman, the sources said.

As many as eight ministries and the Royal Oman Police are involved in the implementation of the Oman pavilion at the Expo 2020.

Headed by Mohsin al Balushi, Adviser at the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, and Commissioner General of the Sultanate at Expo, and Hasan al Lawati, Deputy Commission General, the Oman representation will include a huge number of SME’s besides other sectors.

“We are receiving an overwhelming response from across the sectors and SME representation will be one of its kind. So far, we have received more than 500 SME registrations”, Mohsin al Balushi, Commission General, Expo 2020 told the Observer on the sidelines of a meeting called to explain the preparations to the same. These SME’s are registered and classified with the support of Public Authority for the Development of Small and Medium Emterprises (PASMED).

Additionally, visitors to the Oman pavilion will be issued with a free visit visa to the Sultanate automatically. This will enable them to pass through Oman and spend some time here.

“This visa facility will help attract more tourists to the various attractions of the Sultanate and that will be a reciprocal arrangement with the UAE which is hosting the Expo 2020”, Al Balushi added.

Innovation Factory for R&D, which is the winner of entrepreneurship award 2017, has been appointed as project lead in developing the first package of Oman pavilion in expo 2020 Dubai which includes creating the preliminary pavilion and detailed design and supervision of contractor of the construction at the site.

“The design, development and installation of the pavilion with the state-of-the-art technology, multimedia and the like will be delivered by a consortium of Omani SMEs from different sectors to maximum the In-Country Value from the project”, said Shaima al Gheilani, Lead — Commercial Affairs, Innovation Factory.

