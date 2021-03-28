Over 45,000 kg of bullion, precious stones stamped

BUSINESS REPORTER

MUSCAT, MARCH 28

Bullion, gold, silver and platinum artefacts that were stamped last year totalled 45,853 kg by weight, according to Ministry of Commerce, Industry and Investment Promotion (MoCIIP).

Gold jewellery and ornaments imprinted in the Precious Metals Laboratory of the Directorate General for Standards and Metrology during 2020 included precious and semi-precious stones, precious metals and ordinary metals clad with a crust of precious metals, and natural or industrial pearl products, traditional jewellery and coins.

The Ministry plays a major role in controlling precious metals and precious stones in order to curb illegal practices and to protect consumers and merchants from potential fraud. These measure also encourage the manufacture of precious metals locally, while also preserving the Sultanate’s jewellery-making legacy.