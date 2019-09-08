Over 45 cyclists take part in Tanouf race

NIZWA, SEPT 8 – Tanouf Cycling Race, organised by the Nizwa Club and Gulf Cycling Club, was held on Saturday. It was held under the auspices of Hilal bin Mohammed al Abri, Director-General of Social Development of North and South Al Batinah. The 42-kilometre race started from Tanouf school for basic education to Misfat Al Abriyeen. More than 45 contestants from several teams in the Sultanate participated in the race. In the general category, Hatem al Boushri from the Army Cycling Team achieved first place. Stephen came in the second place while Hussam al Rawahi from Nizwa Cycling Team took the third place. In the youth category, under the age of 20, Munther al Hassani came first. Ahmed al Dugaishi came in second. Ahmed bin Hilal al Rawahi from Al Dhahirah Cycling Team came in third. After the race, Nizwa Cycling Team jersey was launched.

