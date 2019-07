Muscat: Over 43,141 e-transactions were submitted on “Invest-Easy” Portal in the first half of 2019, compared to 60,420 transactions during the same period of 2018. This decline is due to the number of cancelled transactions.

The Ministry of Commerce and Industry affirmed that the number of cancellations submitted during the first half of this year reached 3,110 transactions compared to 22,333 transactions cancelled during the same period last year, as a large number of registrants cancelled their inactive trading records in 2018. The ministry pointed out that the new transactions that were submitted in the last six months of 2019 have witnessed an increase, with 8,576 transactions compared with 7,781 new transactions in the same period of 2018.

During the first half of this year, 31,455 transactions were amended compared to 30,306 transactions in the same period of 2018. — ONA

