Over 38,000 visit Al Baleed, Samahram sites in August

Salalah: The number of visitors to Land of Frankincense sites in Dhofar during last August stood at 38,269, according to statistics from the Department of Frankincense Land Sites at the Office of His Majesty the Sultan’s Adviser for Cultural Affairs. Al Baleed Archaeological Park and Frankincense Land Museum received 26,946 visitors, Samahram Archaeological Site received 11,045 visitors while Wadi Dokka received 158 visitors and Wabar archaeological site received 120 visitors.

Al Baleed Archaeological Park Samahram, “Shasir Area” and Wadi Dokka are registered sites on the World Heritage List under the name “Land of Frankincense” sites. The Office of His Majesty the Sultan’s Adviser for Cultural Affairs is developing several archaeological sites and providing them with utilities to serve the goals of cultural and archaeological tourism in the Governorate of Dhofar. — ONA

