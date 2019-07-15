Over 34K plots distributed in 2018

Muscat: More than 34 thousand plots were distributed in various governorates of the Sultanate in 2018. The highest percentage of land distributed in the governorate of Al Dakhiliyah with 8,441 plots for different uses.

The residential lands constituted the highest percentage with a total of 30,573 plots. The number of plots for commercial uses distributed during the same period in the Sultanate’s governorates reached 550 plots, in addition to 1,290 plots for commercial-residential uses and 220 plots for industrial uses.

The real estate activity in the Sultanate recorded during 2018 more than 406.000 real estate transactions in the various governorates of the Sultanate, focused mostly in the Governorate of North Al Batinah with more than 80.000 real estate transactions.

The number of land that were registered for the first time in various governorates of the Sultanate in 2018 reached 65,707 plots for different uses. The residential lands were on top with 55,280 residential plots.

The number of title deeds issued during the same period was more than 282.000. The number of title deeds issued for the GCC citizens were 1,392 during 2018. The real estate activity during the last year valued more than RO 2,640. million in various governorates of the Sultanate.

The number of families benefiting from the social housing programmes during 2018 reached 258 families at a total cost of approximately RO 6 million.

A report released by the Ministry of Housing