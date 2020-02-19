Over 332,000 tourists visit Musandam in 2019

The tourism sector of the Musandam Governorate has seen a significant growth during 2019. The number of tourists who visited the governorate reached 332,489. Similarly, the number of cruise ships visiting the governorate reached 72 during the period.

Mohammed bin Abdullah al Dhahouri, Acting Director of Tourism in Musandam Governorate, said: “The Ministry of Tourism has given extra- ordinary attention to the preparation of comprehensive Omani Tourism Strategy 2016-2040. It has identified 14 areas of tourist complexes in various governorates of the Sultanate to be developed on priority basis. These priorities have been set in the form of a five-year plan keeping in view the importance of tourism in these areas and the level of their preparedness in terms of infrastructure. Musandam was selected under this plan along with other tourism areas supposed to be developed. The tourism development company Omran has submitted a study, a plan and a design of eight activities of adventure tourism projects in the mountain tracks.”

Al Dhahouri said that the ministry gave lots of importance to the owners of cruise ships. It also held many meetings to understand the major challenges faced in the process of development of small and medium enterprises operating in the tourism sector.

The meetings came out with certain recommendations. They include giving these enterprises opportunity to promote their tourism products in the pavilions of the Sultanate run by the ministry on rotation basis and coordination with the Musandam branch of the Oman Chamber of Commerce and Industry and tourism companies to provide kiosks to display their craft products along the port sidewalks. The Musandam branch of the OCCI, in cooperation with the directorate of tourism of the governorate, has made efforts to contact public and private sector organisations for the purpose. It has resulted in 31 productive families directly benefitting from tourism in the governorate.

The Musandam Governorate is known for its sites and elements which attract tourists from different countries of the world. They include marine creeks, prominent of them are Najd, Shamm, Al Hablain and Ghab Ali. There are also diverse formations of coastal rocks, which attract tourists. Many islands such as Al Teer and Telegraph islands, which attract tourists. The governorate is also known for its soft sand beaches. Of these beaches Qada and Mokhi, Bassa, Hyout and Hill are famous. The high mountains such as Jabal Hareem which is considered tallest heights of the mountains of Musandam is considered one of the major tourism attraction of the governorate. Its height is 2,087 metres.

The Musandam Governorate has historic places including Khasab Fort and museums, which showcase different mountain and marine lives of ancient times. Other major tourist destinations are Bakha Fort, Al Seeba Fort, Quboor Saqta, Sabtan archa- eological area etc. Wilayat Madha is known for its museum, which has 13,000 artifacts.

The diversity of the Musandam Governorate’s terrain has made it ideal for adventure sports such as hiking, mountain climbing, swimming, diving and canoeing. Tourists can also take cruises to see dolphins and various fish swarms. The beaches of the governorate are suitable for camping.

Related