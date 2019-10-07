Over 3,150 abandoned vehicles towed so far

As many as 3,154 abandoned vehicles have been towed away from different wilayats by Muscat Municipality so far in 2019.

According to the municipality, the Wilayat of Seeb topped the list with 2,572 vehicles towed, followed by Bausher with 425, and Muttrah and Al Amerat with 90 and 67, respectively.

The civic law states that the municipality can remove vehicles abandoned in public places at the expense of their owners in 14 days after serving the notice.

If the owner still fails to take the vehicle from where it is abandoned, a fine of RO 5 will be imposed for each day.

In a gazette notification in November, the municipality said it reserves the right to tow the vehicle from the location at the owner’s expense after 14 days of issuing the notice.

It added that the municipality will not bear any responsibility for the cost of transportation or damage caused while towing.

The municipality said that a fine of RO 200 will be imposed on owners of abandoned cars or buses that carry less than 15 passengers and bicycles.

While the fine will be RO 400 for trucks, vehicles used for transporting hazardous materials will be slapped with RO 1,000.

Vehicle owners will be fined RO 5 a day in case of delay.

According to the gazette notification, the civic body in cooperation with the Royal Oman Police will sell the abandoned vehicles through public auction “if the owner does not report to the municipality or pay dues within 90 days”.

