Over 300 stranded Sri Lankan expatriates return home

Muscat: A group of 320 stranded Sri Lankan migrant workers returned home from Muscat on February 25, the island nation’s embassy in the Sultanate said on Monday.

The repatriation was carried out by the Sri Lanka Embassy in Oman in collaboration with the Presidential Secretariat, Foreign Ministry of Sri Lanka, and Srilankan Airline.

The returnees included 81 stranded Sri Lankan migrant workers who had overstayed their visas in Oman.

The Ministry of Labour in Oman announced a grace period, until March 31, 2021, during which expatriate workers who wish to leave the country on exit would be exempted from fees and fines.

The decision was aimed at regulating the labor market and facilitating the departure of expatriate workers in the implementation of the decisions of the supreme Committee formed in Oman to tackle the developments resulting from the Covid-19 pandemic.

The ministry has urged all those wishing to leave the Sultanate to take advantage of the grace period.