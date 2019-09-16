Over 2,900 mid-day break violations fined

MUSCAT, SEPT 16 – Over 2,900 firms were found to have flouted the mid-day break rule, according to the Ministry of Manpower. “We have found nearly 2,936 violations of the mid-day break rule, which is nearly 22 per cent more compared to last year,” an official at the Ministry of Manpower said. In 2018, there were 2,411 violations while it was an all-time high in 2017 when it reached 4,247 cases from 2,940 cases in 2016. “We conduct raids at outdoor work sites regularly during June, July and August. These companies were found to have been either keeping their workers at the sites or were not providing adequate facilities.” Every year, the Ministry of Manpower and Oman Chamber of Commerce and Industry urge the companies engaged in works outdoors not to employ their workers in the sites or high temperature locations during this time.

Related