Over 23,000 footfalls at Al Baleed, Samahram sites

SALALAH: The number of visitors to Land of Frankincense sites in the Governorate of Dhofar during last July stood at 23,419, according to statistics from the Department of Frankincense Land Sites at the Office of His Majesty the Sultan’s Adviser for Cultural Affairs.

Al Baleed Archaeological Park and Frankincense Land Museum received 17,254 visitors, Samahram Archaeological Site received 5,969 visitors while Wadi Dokka received 152 visitors and Wabar archaeological site received 44 visitors.

Al Baleed Archaeological Park, Samahram, ‘Shasir Area’ and Wadi Dokka are registered sites on the World Heritage List under the name “Land of Frankincense” sites.

The Office of His Majesty the Sultan’s Adviser for Cultural Affairs is developing several archaeological sites and providing them with utilities to serve the goals of cultural and archaeological tourism in the Governorate of Dhofar. — ONA