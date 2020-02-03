Over 220K visit Wadi Bani Khalid in 2019

Muscat: The number of people who visited the Wilayat of Wadi Bani Khalid in the Governorate of North Al Sharqiyah increased to 220,230 in the year 2019, according to the statistics released by the Ministry of Tourism.

These statistics indicate that the number of Omani visitors to the water pools during 2019, reached about 65,476. Among other Gulf nationals, the Emiratis are the largest in number who visit these water pools. The number of Emiratis who came here during this period was 171, followed by 161 Bahrainis.

The number of other Arab nationals who visited Wadi Bani Khalid was 7,245. European tourists who came here during this period were approximately 88,662. There were 54,634 Asians and 3,688 American tourists who visited Wadi Bani Khalid in 2019.

The first and last quarters of the year 2019 were the peak period for tourists to visit the water pools. During November, there was a significant increase in the number of Omani tourists. There were 10,529 Omani tourists visited Wadi Bani Khalid in 2019. –ONA

This slideshow requires JavaScript.