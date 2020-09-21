Local Main 

Over 200k expats lost jobs in Sultanate: NCSI

Muscat: A total of 222,300 expatriates working in public, private and family sectors were terminated till August this year. Of which, 10,700 were employees in the government, 181,200 in the private and 30,400 in the family sector, according to the National Centre for Statistics and Information (NCSI).

The total expat workforce has generally dropped by 14.3 per cent in the Sultanate. The government sector witnessed a decline of 19.9 per cent, the private sector a decrease of 14.9 per cent, and 10.4 per cent in the family sector.

The figures released by the NCSI revealed that the majority of terminated workers were Bangladeshis followed by Indians and Pakistanis.

