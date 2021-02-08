Over 2,000 vaccinated with Oxford-AstraZeneca in Sultanate within 24 hours

Muscat: As many as 2,101 people were vaccinated with Oxford-AstraZeneca within 24 hours, according to statistics issued by the Ministry of Health. The number accounts for 3% of the target segments.

The campaign is aimed at immunizing people aged 65 and above in all governorates of the Sultanate, irrespective of whether or not they are healthy. It will be administered in the designated centres.

A period of 4 to 6 weeks separates the first and second dose, after which the vaccine will take 7 to 14 days to take effect. Yet, people who received the first dose of Pfizer-BioNTech will not be given Oxford-AstraZeneca.

The Ministry of Health will announce the date of the second dose of Pfizer-BioNTech at a later date. –ONA