Over 2.1m workers in Sultanate

Muscat: The E-Census 2020 revealed that the number of employees who are 50 years old and above stands at 252,200 including 32,180 in the public sector and 168,800 in the private sector. The total number of workers in the Sultanate stands at 2,158,807 of whom 1,457,029 are employed by the private sector and 393,042. The family sector employs 302,378, the community sector 5,399 while other sectors employ 959 workers.

The data indicates that the total number of national employees stands at 751,831 including 350,378 in the private sector, 349,200 in the public sector, 50,965 in the family sector and 1,265 in the community sector.

The total non-Omani workforce stands at 1.4 million of whom 1.106 million work in the private sector, 43,842 in the public sector, 251,400 in the family sector, and 4,134 in the community sector.

The data shows that job-seekers represent 65,438 of whom 24,559 are men and 40,879 are women. Among men, 11,693 have the general education diploma (GED) while job-seekers with lower-than-GED level represent 6,265, holders of bachelor’s degree above (4,013) and the higher education diploma (2,400).

Among women job-seekers, 20,288 are holders of bachelor’s degree and higher qualification followed by 10,470 with GED, higher education diploma (8,097) and lower-than-GED qualification (1,828).

The majority of job-seekers (47,115) are in the age group 29 years and below. Of the total, 20,400 are men and 26,600 are women.

Majid al Hattali