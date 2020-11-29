Over 19,000 expatriates register for exit scheme

Muscat: The Ministry of Labour has received 19,527 requests from expatriates, who wish to leave the country for good without paying any fines or fees, since the start of online registration between November 15-26

Of these, 8,517 expatriates have left their jobs, 966 have no work permits and 463 of them had their work permit canceled. A total of 9,581 work permits were still active, the ministry said.

Also, from 19,527 requests, 164 were from those with family visas, 136 family joining visas, 418 visit visas, 34 tourist visas, and 18,601 work visas, and 174 with no documents.

The scheme is open till December 31. The registration can be done at the Ministry of Labour’s website mol.gov.om.

The service aims to facilitate the non-Omani workforce to permanently leave the country and exempt employers from all fees and fines resulting from the expiration of work permits. Residents who have expired work permits or are registered as absent without leave can apply to departure during this period,” the ministry said.

“Registration can be done at the embassies, the ministry’s website, and Sanad centers. Seven days after registration, the expatriate worker can visit the Ministry of Labour office at Muscat International Airport or seven hours before the flight departure. They should carry a valid ticket, travel documents, and the PCR test valid for 72 hours.

If the expatriates do not have proper documentation (like a lost or expired passport) they have to get in touch with the embassies.