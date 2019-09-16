Over 17,000 surgeries conducted in 2018 in Royal Hospital

Muscat: The surgical departments of the Royal Hospital are the most important vital departments in the Hospital. According to the statistics of 2018, more than 17,322 surgeries were conducted in the Royal Hospital, in which 12,987 surgeries for adults

and 4,335 surgeries for children.

The surgical cases that have performed in the general surgery departments are varied including the vascular surgery, colorectal

surgery, liver & pancreas surgery, upper gastrointestinal & obesity surgery, organ transplant surgery, breast surgery and endocrine surgery.

The surgical operations are conducted double shifts compared to the past in order to reduce the waiting time of patients for the operations appointments, accelerating the pace of work, keep pace with increasing number of patients from various governorates of the Sultanate requiring surgical intervention, as well as promoting the quality of health care in the Hospital.

On a 24-hour basis, the surgical operations rooms are prepared to receive emergency cases. In accordance with the applicable international standards, the Royal Hospital has developed a specific process in surgical appointments for the patients including considering the patients’ health status and the need for surgical intervention, and patients waiting lists, noting that any

emergency cases requiring immediate surgical intervention, the patient will undergo the operation directly.

The Royal Hospital strives to improve and promote the theoretical and applied skills of medical cadres in different surgical operations through organizing workshops and conferences, attracting expertise in general surgery, as well as highlighting the latest medical developments in this field.

The Royal Hospital has made remarkable achievements in the field of Surgery, most notably the Department has received a recognition certificate as a specialized training center in general surgery from the Royal College of Surgeons in the UK along with certifying it a center for performing the fellowship examinations of the Royal University.

The General Surgery Department seeks to introduce state-of-art surgical services in order to move from performing open surgeries to applying endoscopy procedures since the latter is known for having low side effects and shortened recovery period of the patient.

The Royal Hospital is further encouraging studies and researches in various surgical fields. A number of studies have been published in international medical journals and magazines, receiving broad praise and commendation of the international health institutions for their contribution in healthcare advancement. –ONA