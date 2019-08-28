Over 160% jump in tourist arrivals from Russia

Muscat: Continuing its efforts to boost tourist arrivals and promote the breath-taking tourism destinations and hospitality capabilities, the Ministry of Tourism holds, in September 2019, a number of workshops in Moscow and Saint-Petersburg.

Attended by Ahmad bin Nasser al Mahrizi, Minister of Tourism (MOT), the workshops will deliver varied presentations for promoting the world-class tourism services, capabilities, and products the Sultanate of Oman has. With the participation of more than 21 local tour operators and 200 tour operators and tourism-related companies from the Russian Market, the event presents a platform for networking and meetings to discuss and negotiate possible cooperation agreements, contracts and MoUs.

Salim al Maamari, Director General of Promotion at the Ministry of Tourism (MOT) pointed out that tourism arrivals from Russia have flourished after Oman Air, the national carrier of the Sultanate of Oman, introduced daily direct flights between Muscat and Moscow.

“The Ministry of Tourism has established, recently, a representative office in Russia, to take advantages of the Russian market that is one of the most promising tourism markets. We have a great interest in increasing the arrivals from Russia; accordingly, we are keen to participate in tourism events and exhibitions held in Russia.

According to data, an increase of 162 per cent in tourists coming from Russia in 2018; or 10877 people, compared to 4156 in 2017. In the first five months in 2019, the Russian tourists flocked to Muscat amounted to 9651.

MOT introduced many world-class services and facilitations to the tourists coming from the Russian market who are able now to obtain a tourist visa, either upon arrival at Muscat International Airport or through the e-visa system. These efforts are supported by direct communication and contact channels with big players in the Russian markets”, Al Maamary said

Promotional campaigns in international markets

The ministry`s representative offices have been holding promotional campaigns in association with partners in the targeted markets; including international airlines, tour operators and travel offices. “Each campaign is tailor-made to achieve the desired gains and aims from the targeted market. A

All our promotional efforts are based on the marketing plan the ministry approved and launched a variety of means and mediums; such as international publications, specialized e-portals, banners and advertising. In 2018, our efforts resulted in 121 campaigns as the follow; 20 ones in France, 13 in the Netherlands, 21 in India, 17 in Britain, 28 in GCC, 19 in Germany and 3 in Italy.

Promoting and marketing the Omani tourism products, services, facilities and infrastructure come at the heart of our efforts abroad. The Ministry of Tourism doesn’t spare effort to establish connection and communication with tour operators, tourism-related companies and travel offices operating in the targeted markets”, al Maamari said.

It should be mentioned that the Ministry of Tourism has established eight representative offices abroad in France, Dubai, Berlin, Britain, Netherlands, Italy and Russia.