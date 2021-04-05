Over 150,000 vaccinated people in Oman: MOH

Muscat: The Ministry of Health has said that the total number of vaccinated people in the Sultanate is 152, 036 people, including 2,559 in the past 24 hours.

The number of vaccinated people as per the governorates are Muscat Governorate 35,567, Al-Buraimi 3771, Al-Dakhiliyah 14015 people, North Al Batinah 17, 620, North al Sharqiyah 6262, Al Wusta 516, Musandam 10,259, Al Dhahirah 8,769 people, Dhofar Governorate 6,084, South al Batinah 12,006 and South al Sharqiyah 7,013.

Meanwhile, as per the contract signed with the Global Alliance for Vaccines and Immunisation (GAVI), the Sultanate received the first batch of Covid-19 vaccines at Muscat International Airport on Saturday night.

“The first batch of Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine arrived in the Sultanate on Saturday at Muscat International Airport’’, the Ministry of Health said.

The ministry said the Sultanate has contracted with the International Federation of vaccines to obtain one million doses, which targets 10 percent of the population.

Dr. Mohammed bin Saif al Hosani, Under-Secretary for Health Affairs and Member of the Supreme Committee, recently said that the Sultanate will immunize 30 percent of the population by the end of June and 70 percent by the end of this year.

“Millions of people have safely received Covid-19 vaccines and all of the approved vaccines have been carefully tested and continue to be monitored,” the WHO has said.

Like all vaccines, Covid-19 vaccines go through a rigorous, multi-stage testing process, including large clinical trials involving tens of thousands of people. These trials are specifically designed to identify any safety concerns.

“A panel convened by WHO analyses the results from clinical trials and recommends whether and how the vaccines should be used. Officials in individual countries decide whether to approve the vaccines for national use and develop policies for how to use the vaccines based on WHO recommendations,” it added.