Over 15,000 tourists visit Land of Frankincense, Salut sites

Salalah: The number of visitors to Land of Frankincense sites in the Governorate of Dhofar and Salut Archaeological Site in the Wilayat of Bahla in Al Dakhiliyah Governorate during last January stood at 15,590, according to statistics from the Department of Frankincense Land Sites at the Office of His Majesty the Sultan’s Adviser for Cultural Affairs. Al Baleed Archaeological Park and Frankincense Land Museum received 5,154 visitors, Samahram Archaeological Site received 3,039 visitors while Wadi Dokka received 2,543 visitors, Wabar Archaeological Site received 4,532 visitors and Salut Archaeological Site received 322 visitors. Al Baleed Archaeological Park Samahram, “Shasir Area” and Wadi Dokka are listed on the World Heritage List. The Office of His Majesty the Sultan’s Adviser for Cultural Affairs is developing several archaeological sites and providing them with utilities to serve the goals of cultural and archaeological tourism in the Governorate of Dhofar. — ONA

