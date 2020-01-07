Over 14K visit Land of Frankincense, Salut Archaeological sites

Salalah: The number of visitors to Land of Frankincense sites in the Governorate of Dhofar and Salut Archaeological Site in the Wilayat of Bahla in the Governorate of Al Dakhiliyah during last December stood at 14,552 according to statistics released by the Department of Frankincense Land Sites at the Office of His Majesty the Sultan’s Advisor for Cultural Affairs.

Al Baleed Archaeological Park and Frankincense Land Museum received 5,910 visitors, Samahram Archaeological Site received 3,289 visitors while Wadi Dokka received 1,158 visitors, Wabar archaeological site received 3,974 visitors and Salut Archaeological Site received 221 visitors.

Al Baleed Archaeological Park Samahram, “Shasir Area” and Wadi Dokka are registered sites on the World Heritage List under the name “Land of Frankincense” sites.

The Office of His Majesty the Sultan’s Advisor for Cultural Affairs is developing several archaeological sites and providing them with utilities to serve the goals of cultural and archaeological tourism in the Governorate of Dhofar. –ONA

This slideshow requires JavaScript.