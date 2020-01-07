Over 14,500 visit Land of Frankincense and Salut

SALALAH: The number of visitors to the Land of Frankincense sites in the Governorate of Dhofar and Salut Archaeological Site in the Wilayat of Bahla, Al Dakhiliyah Governorate, in December last stood at 14,552, according to statistics released by the Department of Frankincense Land Sites at the Office of His Majesty the Sultan’s Adviser for Cultural Affairs.

Al Baleed Archaeological Park and Frankincense Land Museum received 5,910 visitors, Samahram Archaeological Site hosted 3,289 visitors while Wadi Dokka received 1,158 visitors, Wabar Archaeological Site hosted 3,974 and Salut Archaeological Site received 221 visitors.

Al Baleed Archaeological Park, Samahram, Shasir Area and Wadi Dokka are registered sites on the World Heritage List under the name ‘Land of Frankincense’ sites.

The Office of His Majesty the Sultan’s Adviser for Cultural Affairs is developing several archaeological sites and providing them with amenities to serve the goals of cultural and archaeological tourism in the Governorate of Dhofar. — ONA

