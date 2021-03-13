Over 11,000 arrivals subjected to institutional isolation: MOSD

File photo

Muscat: Over 11,000 incoming passengers have been subjected to institutional isolation and ten percent of them are Omanis, said the Undersecretary of the Ministry of Social Development (MOSD) and head of the Relief and Shelter Sector.

There are 482 hotels and hotel apartments catering to the needs of institutional isolation in the Sultanate, including 200 hotels in the country.

Institutional health isolation was made compulsory for incoming passengers from February 10.

The official said that 33 private institutions were allowed to have institutional isolation facilities on their premises under the supervision of a committee that includes the Relief and Shelter Sector, the Royal Oman Police, and the Ministry of Health (MOH).