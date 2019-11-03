Over 10K tourists visit Land of Frankincense, Salut Archaeological sites

Salalah: The number of visitors to Land of Frankincense site in the Governorate of Dhofar and Salut Archaeological site in the Wilayat of Bahla in Al Dhakiliyah Governorate during last October stood at 10,842, according to statistics from the Department of Frankincense Land Sites at the Office of His Majesty the Sultan’s Advisor for Cultural Affairs.

Al Baleed Archaeological Park and Frankincense Land Museum received 5226 visitors, Samahram Archaeological site received 3750 visitors while Wadi Dokka received 268 visitors, Wabar archaeological site received 1414 visitors and Salut Archaeological site received 184 visitors.

Al Baleed Archaeological Park Samahram, “Shasir Area” and Wadi Dokka are registered sites on the World Heritage List under the name “Land of Frankincense” sites.

The Office of His Majesty the Sultan’s Advisor for Cultural Affairs is developing several archaeological sites and providing them with utilities to serve the goals of cultural and archaeological tourism in the Governorate of Dhofar. –ONA

