Over 1,000 tonnes of onions imported in 48 hours

Muscat: As part of the efforts made by the Ministry of Agriculture and Fisheries (MOAF) to ensure enough availability of products at Mawalah Centre fruits and Vegetable market, a total 1, 189 tonnes
of onions were imported during the 48 hours of which the Port of Sohar received 988 tonnes from India, the Netherlands, and Spain.

According to the Observer team, Onions are sold at around 5oobz per kg in the market.

The market has also received 85 tonnes of Yemeni onions via Port of Salalah and around 116 tonnes are more expected in the coming days from Yemen.

 

