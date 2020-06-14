Over 1,000 resident reported positive for Covid-19 today in Oman

Muscat: Keeping its trend over the past few days, over 1,000 new cases were again reported on Sunday, which was also a record for a single day.

The Ministry of Health (MOH) announced 1,404 new positive cases of Covid-19, including 400 Omanis and 1,004 residents, which brought the total number of positive cases to 23,481, including 104 deaths.

According to MOH, a total of 3,596 people were tested in the last 24 hours.

Five new deaths were reported due to Covid-19 on Sunday, taking the total toll to 104.

The MOH said that 41 patients recovered from Covid-19 during the past 24 hours, taking the total recoveries from the disease to 7,530 in Oman.

A total of 39 people were admitted to the hospital today, taking the number of people in hospitals to 313, including 100 in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

Of the total deaths reported so far, 67 of them are residents and 37 Omanis.

Of the total deaths reported, 59 of them are in the 15-69 age group, 45 in the 60+ group. More specifically, 26 of them are in the age group 60-69, 20 in the age group 40-90, 19 in the age group 50-59, 16 in the age group 30-39, 13 in the age group 70-90, six above the eighties and four in the age group 20-29.

Of the total deaths reported, 88 of them are males and 16 are females while Muscat topped the list with 81, followed by South Batinah 9, North Batinah 6, Al Dhakilyah 2, South al Sharqiyah 3, North Sharqiyah 1 Dhofar 1, and Al Dhahirah 1.

Wilayat-wise Muscat had 1,093 new cases, North al Batinah 41, South al Batinah 66, Al Dhakilyah 45, South Sharqiyah 23, North Sharqiyah 20, Al Buraimi: 16, Al Dhahirah 17, Dhofar 82 and Musandam one.