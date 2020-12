Muscat: The total number of vehicles registered in the Sultanate in November 2020 reached 1.55 million, according to a recent update from the National Centre for Statistics and Information (NCSI).

Private vehicles topped the list of total vehicles registered at the end of November 2020, with 78.4%; followed by 15.4% commercial vehicles; 1.9% taxis and 1.6% rental vehicles. –ONA