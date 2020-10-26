Outward Bound Oman’s training centre opens

MUSCAT: In the context of celebrations marking Omani Youth Day, His Highness Sayyid Theyazin bin Haitham al Said, Minister of Culture, Sports and Youth, on Monday opened the training centre of Outward Bound Oman in Al Khoudh.

The inaugural ceremony was attended by HH Sayyid Faisal bin Turki al Said, Honorary President of Outward Bound Oman and senior dignitaries.

The training centre was set up through the support of late Sultan Qaboos and it was designed by local consultants “23 Degrees North”. The building of the centre is unique as it adopts solar technologies.

The centre comprises equipment store, administrative offices, two indoor training centres, a lecture hall with a capacity for 60 people and a 9-metre climbing wall. The centre is the second in a row of three national training centres planned by Outward Bound Oman, with the third centre coming up at Al Jabal Al Akhdhar.

The first training centre was opened by His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tarik at Rimal Al Sharqiya in March 2018.

So far, Outward Bound Oman has trained some 18,000 participants since its inception in 2009.

Speaking on the occasion, Sulaiman Masoud al Harthy, Board Chairman, Outward Bound Oman, said that Outward Bound Oman today sets a distinctive landmark in its growth march. “Developing the talents of national youth and preparing them to join the labour market is a matter of great significance’’, said Al Harthy, adding that the centre will play a leading role in nurturing the skills of future generation and grooming them to act in line with the government’s Oman Vision-2040. — ONA

