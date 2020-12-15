Outward Bound Oman sets up training centre at Al Jabal Al Akhdhar

Muscat: Outward Bound Oman is pressing ahead with construction of its third training centre, coming up at Al Jabal Al Akhdhar.

The project is jointly undertaken by a number of oil and gas companies within the context of the Energy and Minerals Ministry’s initiative aimed at supervising social responsibility efforts in the energy sector and highlighting the role of companies operating in the field and offering necessary support for the establishment of sustainable projects.

The world-class training centre is located 2,300 metres (above sea level) and its facilities include hi-tech lecture halls and an amphitheater equipped with virtual reality technology, meeting halls, a teamwork open-air area and residences.

Renewal energy like solar panels and mini-type wind turbines will be used to power the centre, which is expected to be completed by September 2021.

Since its inception in 2009, Outboard Oman has been providing unique training and educational programmes for different segments of students from schools and universities, as well as employees of organisations, public establishments and private sector firms.

Currently, the company offers more than 100 courses benefiting more than 3,000 people a year. The courses are usually conducted outdoors and require the interaction with nature through exploratory trips.

Eng Salim bin Nassir al Oufi, Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Energy and Minerals, said that support for this important project seeks to develop the potential of Omanis, including leadership skills. –ONA