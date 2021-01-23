Outlet for products of small units, families opens

An incubator for marketing products of small enterprises and families has been opened at Hawa Commercial Centre in Nizwa.

It has been set up by the Al Dakhiliyah branch of the Oman Chamber of Commerce and Industry (OCCI) in cooperation with the Bawareq Nizwa International Company, allowing beneficiaries to display and market their products.

It was inaugurated by Ridha bin Juma al Saleh, OCCI Chairman, in the presence of Eng Hamad bin Said al Rabkhi, Chairman of OCCI’s Al Dakhiliyah Governorate. They, along with others, viewed the facilities of the incubator.

Ridha bin Juma al Saleh said: “This initiative by the Al Dakhiliyah branch of the OCCI will help in the promotion and marketing of products from small enterprises and families.”

The incubator has shelves for displaying the products of nearly 28 small and home establishments. The products include perfumes, incense, oud oil, aromatics, clothing embroidery, cosmetic creams, natural medicinal oils, soaps, cosmetics, foodstuffs, pickles, sauces, accessories and henna inscriptions.

The participation of these families will be evaluated every six months. The participants then will have the opportunity to be independent in the project, to register products and get a commercial registration as a small enterprise, according to the success rate of the project and the public’s demand for it.

The OCCI’s branch in Al Dakhiliyah handles the promotion and marketing operations through a marketing trainer in charge of selling and promoting the incubator to visitors. Besides, Bawareq Nizwa International will provide the headquarters for free to support this incubator, as the company manages Hawa Centre project within its investment projects.

