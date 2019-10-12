Outbound investment in real estate in the Middle East rises over 60pc

Leading real estate adviser Savills Middle East, together with international law firm, Trowers & Hamlins, hosted Omani investors at a high profile event at the British Ambassador’s Residence in Muscat last week, in association with the British Embassy and the Department for International Trade.

Research shared by Savills during the event, identified that investment in global real estate is growing faster than any other region. In fact, outbound investment in real estate from the Middle East region grew by 62 per cent in the first half of 2019.

“Middle East investors are increasingly drawn towards global real estate assets as long-term investments. That interest has translated into a sharp increase in cross-border transactions, particularly into mature global destinations such as Northern Europe and North America, with $8.9 billion crossing borders in H1 2019 — an increase of 62 per cent compared with H1 2018,” said Steven Morgan, CEO ME, Savills.

The UK is the most popular country for capital investment, followed by Germany, with London traditionally holding the title of most popular city for global investors, keen to take advantage of currency exchange rates. Savills has identified that a £5m investment into prime central London real estate would effectively cost 40 per cent less today than 5 years ago (pre-tax).

“London leads the way for cross border investment into real estate. Our research indicates London is the third most resilient city in the world, so while there is undoubtedly some volatility around Brexit, the underlying strength of the UK capital as a global business hub means it will remain a powerhouse. Average prime central London prices are around 20 per cent lower than five years ago and combined with current dollar-pound exchange rates, Middle East investors are already taking advantage of very favourable terms with a view on the medium to long term fundamentals of the London market.”

Savills predicts that prime London residential property values will recover in a post-Brexit scenario, potentially increasing by 12.4 per cent over the next 5 years. UK GDP is set to grow steadily, with an increase of 27 per cent between 2019 and 2029, with London being one of the prime beneficiaries, as it is responsible for approximately a quarter of all of the UK’s economic output.

This is only set to increase as major global companies are incentivized to locate in the UK capital, already Google is investing £1 billion into a new King’s Cross HQ which will generate 3,000 jobs by 2020, and Apple is creating another 1,400 jobs to fill its new world-class hub at Battersea Power Station HQ.

Related