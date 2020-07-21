Our faith in determinism

Ahmed al Harthy

We live in a world filled with universal uncertainties. Were we created by a willing creator? Or were we a product of chance? More importantly, why is there something instead of nothing? Such questions have been entertained and exhausted by philosophers, theologians and scientists as well as others from

many different schools of life.

The matter of determinism versus free will is one such troubling topic as well. Are our actions ultimate benefactors of our own free will and choice, or are they fully governed by laws and effects that aren’t fully comprehended? It would be unrealistic to attempt to compare, contrast, and fully analyze determinism vs free will. Hence, this article will mainly attempt to familiarise

the concept of determinism.

Determinism is the belief that all events that have ever taken place or will take place in future determined by natural forces such as the laws of nature. To determinists, there can only be one physically

possible future outcome to an event. Some determinists see varying sizes of a room for free will in

the order of events. On the other hand, there are those who believe in a very radical form of determinism; that determinism and free will are fundamentally incompatible and that determinism exists while free will is only a fiction of imagination — this is what is known as hard determinism. Hard

determinists mainly base their arguments on the premise that free will is at odds with determinism;

they contradict one another and therefore the existence of both can never be reconciled. Such radical determinists tend to be agnostic towards a god, as the idea of free will is central to the major world

religions. On the other hand, there are the compatibilists who, as the name suggests, believe determinism and free will are compatible and that they complement one another. Compatibilists have also suggested that determinism could be a pre-condition for free will to be made possible.

However, it would be fair to assume that determinism is widely accepted in its different forms. In other words, everyone believes in some sort of determinism; it is highly unlikely that one can believe that

only free will exists as that would mean the world and every caused event is random at best. Therefore, the real debate is not centered around determinism versus free will; rather, it is about how big a

stake determinism can claim in the natural order of events. This is mainly because there are hard, if

any, arguments refuting determinism entirely.