OTTC junior and cadet tourney from today

The Oman Table Tennis Committee (OTTC) is set to organise a junior and cadet tournament (second-leg) on Friday and Saturday at the indoor hall of Sultan Qaboos Sports Complex. As many as six clubs will take part at the tournament including Ibri, Al Ittifaq, Saham, Seeb, Nizwa and Dhofar.

The group matches will begin in the evening session on Friday, while the knock out matches will take place on Saturday. The top-four teams will advance to the National Table Tennis Championship which will be held in September. This championship is classified as the top domestic tournament of table tennis and will feature all the categories.

The technical staff of the Sultanate team, which is headed by the Jordanian coach Mohammed Atoum, will monitor the players to select the top potential talents for the upcoming camps and participations. Also, the technical committee at OTTC preferred to provide more opportunity for the clubs to play more number of matches through this system and prepare better for second leg matches.

Al Dhahirah Governorate representatives Ibri Club topped the cadet category (first leg) competitions by 20 points. The team had won against all the clubs including Al Ittifaq, Saham and Seeb. Saham Club was the runner-up with 15 points, while Al Ittifaq ended in third position with 10 points. Seeb came in fourth position with five points.

Saham had led the junior level (first leg) competitions with 20 points. Batinah team recorded victories in all the matches against Al Ittifaq, Dhofar and Seeb. Al Ittifaq Club came second with 15 points, while Dhofar finished third with 10 points. Seeb came fifth with 5 points.

OTTC has named the referees for the matches who include Hamood al Hajri, Al Julanda al Mawali, Ayman al Jahdhami, Khalid al Abrawi and Mohammed al Jassasi as the tournament head referee.

