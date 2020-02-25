OTTC all set to host 2020 ITTF Challenge Plus

Muscat, Feb 25 – World No.6 player Lin Yun-Ju, Portugal’s Feitas Marcos, Denmark’s Jonathan Growth and 200 more players representing 40 countries will take part in 2020 ITTF Challenge Plus (Oman Open 2020) which will be held during March 11 to 15. Oman Table tennis Committee (OTTC), the organisers, are hosting the top class international event for the second successive year. International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) has awarded the Sultanate to host this edition in 2020 after registering a successful tournament in the previous year.

The OTTC has completed all the preparations of the top class event through finalising the technical and logistics booking. The international TT event will feature participation players from: Austria, Belgium, Belarus, Brazil, Canada, Denmark, Egypt, Spain, Finland, France, Germany, India, Iran, Japan, Kazakhstan, Saudi Arabia, Austria, Luxembourg, Monaco, Mexico, Nigeria, Pakistan , Portugal, Qatar, Romania, Serbia, Russia, Singapore, Slovakia, Thailand, Chinese Taipei, America, China, Italy, Iraq, Costa Rica, UK, Jordan, Czech Republic and Oman.

Abdullah Mohammed Bamukhalef, Chairman of OTTC, said that hosting of the ITTF challange plus for the second successive year came as a result of the successful inaugural edition in 2019. “ Oman is mapped as a significant station to host mega table tennis events after series of the international and regional tournaments which has occurred in Muscat during the last few years. OTTC has learned a lot from each tournament and developed the lessons learned in the upcoming event and therefore we had received a honourable appreciation from the ITTF,” he added.

Commenting on the organising team, OTTC chief said: ”We are proud to have a dedicated domestic team who can manage and organise the event as per the International Federation standards. In this top class event, we are planning to keep our team members to work closely with the tournament director and the chief referee as Oman is gearing up to host mega events including the world class event of Veteran World Cup in 2022,” he concluded.

The tournament will be managed by Tunisian Younis Maher as tournament director while Peter Bompski from Czech Republic will the referee chief.

The competitions of the 2020 ITTF Challenge Plus will be live on the ITTF official website through a specialised Austrian company. Q TV will also cover the final stages of the tournament besides to the domestic media partner Oman Sports TV. The media team from Arab Table Tennis Federation will cover the event on their social media accounts.