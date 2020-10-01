OTTA gears up to organise the Sultanate TT championship

MUSCAT, October 1 – The Oman Table Tennis Association (OTTA) are gearing up to organise the first TT event after the decision of resumption of sporting activities in the Sultanate. The Sultanate table tennis championship (Teams) will start on October 29 at the main hall of Sultan Qaboos Sports Complex in Bausher. The three days tournament will be dedicated for the general category and will feature eight teams only which will secure the spots from the qualification rounds. The first round of the qualification will begin on October 16 and 17 for Dhofar Governorates clubs at Al Saada Sports Complex. The second and final round of qualification will be held at the Sultan Qaboos Sports Complex for all the rest of the teams on October 23 and 24.

It is an exceptional edition of the top domestic table tennis event as it will be under the implementation of the medical protocol and the precautionary measures which are circulated to all the domestic teams and players to ensure the safety of the players and avoid spreading of the COVID-19 virus.

Earlier in the previous month, the OTTA representatives had explained the medical protocol and the precautionary procedures to all the teams. They had mentioned that this is a significant subject where everyone must pay full focus and attention with full implementation of the protocol to avoid spreading of the COVID-19 during the tournament and training sessions. The officials at OTTA had recommended all to follow the guidelines and directives at the table tennis venues.

Saham club paddlers were the champions of the last edition of the Sultanate Table Tennis Championship as they were crowned champions of the Junior and general categories. Ibri team were the defending champions for the cadet category while the Sultanate’s top team player Asad al Raisi was the champion for the singles (General) title as he had defeated his opponent Muhannad al Balushi 3-1. On the other hand, the national team table tennis paddlers will begin from Sunday the training sessions at the Sultan Qaboos Sports Complex in Bausher under supervision of the Jordanian Coach Mohammed Atoum. According to the plan, there will be five sessions daily for the general category and three sessions weekly for the junior category.

It was scheduled that the Sultanate’s paddlers, Seeb and Saham’s players as well will to take part at the Arabian Table Tennis Championship in Jordan and Arabian Clubs Table Tennis Championship in Lebanon. Both events were postponed due to the pandemic crisis. The Arabian Table Tennis Union will announce the new dates of the tournaments soon.

Related