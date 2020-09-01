OTTA explain precautionary measures before resuming TT season

Muscat, Sept 1 – The Oman Table Tennis Association (OTTA) presented the medical protocol and the precautionary measures that should be implemented by all players after resumption of the table tennis activities through official government entities. The webinar which organised through “Zoom” platform on Monday featured participation of the OTTA board members, players, coaches, referees and junior player’s parents.

Abdullah BaMukhalef, the chairman of OTTA, commenced the webinar with a welcoming note to all the attendees. “It is a great pleasure to see you all through this online communication channel and we hope everyone is under good health condition during this tough time. I congratulate table tennis family in Oman for the recent formation of Oman Table Tennis Association and we are looking forward to continue in our journey of development the sports in the Sultanate and boost it into top level.

The prepared medical protocol by our team is a significant subject where we would like everyone to pay full focus and attention with full implementation to avoid spreading of the COVID-19 after restarting the table tennis season in the coming period,” OTTA chief said.

During the webinar, OTTA representatives said the medical protocol is in full compliance to the precautionary guidance of the International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) and the domestic health sector in the Sultanate. They mentioned that the safety of players and all the related personnel in table tennis is the main priority by OTTA. Accordingly, the officials at OTTA are recommending all staff to follow the guidelines and directives in all the table tennis venues including the sports clubs, junior talented centres and academies and convey the messages to the players.

The educational online workshop was explained to all the participants that the instructions and guidance’s classified into three levels including the period of before, during and after the trainings or tournaments. In the next few days and weeks, the representatives of OTTA will do a full sanitising for all the table tennis equipment including the tables, balls, event barriers and the related items. Moreover, another round of sanitising should be implemented after completion of the training session or the tournaments. Besides that, the venue of the event will feature different awareness posters with samples on the proper way of doing the exercises and training without transferring the virus to others.

OTTA technical members advised all the players and coaches to avoid the double category trainings.

The recommendation was to the team members to ensure implementation of the social distancing even during the coach instructions to the player in the matches and tournaments. OTTA requested all the technical staff and team members to bring their own bags and advised them not to share the personal items to their colleagues including the towel and rest of the equipment.

The media representatives and photographers are advised to register their names and details at the organising committee prior to covering the event. Meanwhile, all the journalists and media members requested to follow all the precautionary measures including the social distancing and wearing the masks during the interviews.

