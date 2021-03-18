OTTA AGM reviews statutes, recommends to raise budget

The Annual General Meeting (AGM) of Oman Table Tennis Association (OTTA) made a detailed review of the statutes of the association and raised the recommendations to the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Youth on Wednesday. The members of the clubs recommended to approve the financial budget of OTTA for 2021, on par with the other associations.

In other decision, OTTA’s AGM representatives approved the membership of the new clubs to join in OTTA’s general assembly including Al Bashayer, Bukha, Salalah, Saham and Seeb.

The meeting was chaired by Abdullah bin Mohammed BaMukhalef, Chairman of OTTA in presence of all the OTTA’s board members at the Oman Olympic Committee headquarters. Representatives of six out of the eight clubs in Oman attended the meeting including Al Nasr, Ahli Sidab, Al Musannah, Bahla, Ibri and Nizwa besides attendance of the Salalah and Saham members. The meeting, which was held under medical protocol, commenced with a speech delivered by chairman of OTTA. He said this is the first Annual General meeting for OTTA after getting the association status in June 2020.

“Clubs are one of the main and top stakeholders of the association. They are holding an essential role in any association. Development of the table tennis in the Sultanate will require cooperation and assistance from all including the clubs as they will play crucial role. We are looking for this support from our clubs to continue our positive efforts towards development of the table tennis in Oman,” he added.

OTTA chief said the association has many goals to achieve. “ OTTA will work closely with the clubs to accomplish the desired objectives. Our plan is to provide all the necessary tools and support to the clubs and enable them to have strong foundation. Investment in junior players and provide the right coaching for the clubs players are one of the top plans to improve technical level of the national teams,” he said.

BaMukhalef affirmed that OTTA is on standby to support the clubs in opening the junior training centres.

“We are having series of the junior training centres in different clubs and sporting complexes. Our plan is to increase these centres if we see good initiative and cooperation from the clubs and OTTA will monitor the centres in direct coordination with clubs,” he said.

JUNIOR TRAINING CENTRES

The chairman of OTTA highlighted on the strategic plan of the association (2020-2024).

“We have set the strategic plan after having series of discussion with the clubs, coaches, players, referees and media representatives. Main target is to develop Oman table tennis to top level and association to be more active with the clubs. Creating more junior training centres is main aim in close coordination with clubs and sports complexes. Other steps are development of the national coaches, referees, players and national teams and activation of table tennis for the disabled players, entering TT in schools as educational courses and organising top level events during the international day of table tennis. Now, our focus is to work closely with the top government entities to host the World ITTF Veteran Championship,” he ended.

The clubs suggested many amendments to the statutes including the qualification degree for the board member should be as school 12th grade level with an experience of four years. Al Nasr representative recommended to repeat the voting for three times instead of two in case of tie of votes in the election. Saham member proposed the women’s seat at the board of directors to be taken from the clubs only.