OTF launches two more e-platforms

Muscat: Oman Technology Fund (OTF) has launched two new platforms: the Smart Educational Platform for university e-learning and Bima Platform for the insurance sector.

The projects come as part of OTF’s 1 million initiative which seeks to overcome challenges associated with the COVID-19 pandemic.

OTF has unveiled a wide participation from Omani youth contributing sustainable solutions for serving the community in the current conditions.

Hisham bin Abdulmalik al Hinai, head of investment said that the OTF has launched a RO 1 million worth national initiative to contribute to ongoing efforts aimed to curb the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic, adding that the initiative targets to invest in burgeoning tech companies seeking to pitch in technologies that can help fight the Coronavirus outbreak.

The OTF has invested in a multiple electronic platform that provide solutions for telework, e-bidding, e-commerce of fruits, vegetables and livestock, al Hinai said confirming that the technological solutions provided by OTF could prove to be economically feasible and suitable for marketing purposes. — ONA