OTC, Vodafone Oman sign agreement

SALALAH: Oman Towers Company (OTC) and Oman Future Telecommunications Company (Vodafone Oman) on Sunday signed the main agreement to use the infrastructure of the inactive telecommunication towers. As per the agreement, OTC will provide telecommunication towers for Vodafone Oman’s global mobile networks, in parallel with plans to deploy the global mobile network for Oman Future Telecommunications, due to enter the local market during the second half of 2020.

The agreement was signed by Sayyid Hamad bin Ahmed al Busaidi, OTC Board Chairman, and Majid bin Amer al Kharousi, CEO of Oman Future Telecommunications Company (Vodafone Oman), under the auspices of Azza bint Sulaiman al Ismailiya, Minister of Technology and Communications.

The agreement comes within the framework of the constant endeavour of the government, represented by the Ministry of Technology and Communications and the Telecommunications Regulatory Authority (TRA), to upgrade the growing telecommunications sector, which is one of the most important pillars of the national economy. The signing ceremony of the agreement was attended by Sayyid Mohammed bin Sultan al Busaidy, Minister of State and Governor of Dhofar, and Dr Ahmed bin Mohsin al Ghassani, Chairman of Dhofar Municipality. — ONA

