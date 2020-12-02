OTC returns to action with Oman Open triathlon

MUSCAT, Dec 2

As many as 50 triathletes will get back to business on Friday at Oman Open Triathlon Championship. Oman Triathlon Committee (OTC) will return to its domestic activities with this event after an absence of more than eight months due to the impact of ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Oman Open Triathlon meet will begin at 4 pm at Al Musannah Millennium Resort.

The OTC has completed all the logistics and technical preparations for the event. It was supposed to be held with large number of participants but due to the current situation, the organisers reduced the number of participants. The championship will be held under full implementation of the medical protocol that will ensure safety of the triathletes from COVID-19. The medical measures will feature preventing the triathletes from exchanging the personal items, implementing the social distance and avoiding those with any symptoms related to high temperature and any other related symptoms of COVID-19.

The OTC aims from this event to shape the Sultanate’s triathletes to compete at the regional and international triathlon events. Also, OTC will support the local triathletes to improve the international rankings after obtaining the point approvals from the top triathlon federations.

The triathlon event, which consists of swimming, cycling and running, will be organised according to the top standards. The swimming distance is for 1.5 kilometres along with 40 km cycling and 10 km run.

Prior to the championship, the OTC will organise an umpiring course for 18 referees on Thursday and Friday. The course will be delivered by Tunisian lecturer Mohammed al Munaif. The umpiring workshop will provide the basic knowledge to the participants for evaluating the triathletes during the championship. Also, the course will graduate domestic referees and develop them for future local and international events.

On the other hand, OTC officials attended the World Triathlon and Asian Triathlon Confederation (ASTC) remotely. During the ASTC online meeting, the Sultanate received the confirmation to host the Asian Triathlon Championship in December 2021. Also, Oman will host many umpiring courses for senior level and that will feature participants from Gulf countries.

Adil Al Balushi