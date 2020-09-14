OTC offers special discounts for part-time students

MUSCAT: In line with its social responsibility commitment towards various segments of society, Oman Tourism College (OTC) announced that it is offering a special discount (20 per cent off of the total tuition fees) for part-time students from low-income families at the college and a 25 per cent discount for part-time students who are OTC Diploma graduates. The college also offers to reduce the fees of a student by 10 per cent if they register with a sibling and extends a 20 per cent discount to international students. These discounts are valid only for the academic year 2020-2021.

Commenting on this new offering, Dr Abdulkarim Sultan al Mughairi, Dean of OTC said, “At OTC, we believe in the importance of education and its pivotal role in the development of nations, as well as empowering individuals and societies to bring about a new future.

Therefore, we decided to reduce the tuition fees for part-time students to enable them to continue their studies, achieve their goals and aspirations and contribute towards building a better and brighter Oman. OTC offers several academic programmes, including BSc (Hons) and Diploma in four primary majors, namely Tourism and Hospitality Management, Tourism Marketing, Event Management and Business Enterprise. Pathway courses in Service Management or Innovation & Entrepreneurship are also available. Our state-of-the-art classrooms and labs are fully equipped with advanced tools and technologies to ensure a seamless learning experience.

Related