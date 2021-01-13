OTC launches short course in French for beginners

Oman Tourism College (OTC) announced the launch of a short French language course for beginners, starting from January 24 until March 24, for two months. It will be held at the college’s premises and will be presented by an Omani-French lecturer, Hassan al Ramadhani and a native French lecturer Sophie LaFont.

Hassan al Ramadhani was presented with the honour of ‘Ordre des Palmes académiques’, by the French Ambassador at the French Embassy.

This national order is bestowed by the French Republic on distinguished academics and teachers for their valuable service to universities, education and science.

Commenting on the introduction of the French language course, Hassan al Ramadhani said, “The language courses offered by OTC are very popular amongst students who have a passion to learn a new foreign language. This is especially true in the case of French since it is among one of the ten most widely-spoken languages around the world. The course will take place within a fully-equipped classroom at the college, comprising of the latest educational tools.

