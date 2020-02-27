OTA to organise first Gatorade junior tournament

MUSCAT: The Oman Tennis Association (OTA) will organise the first Gatorade junior tennis tournament that will commence after taking a break from the winter tennis season.

The OTA will also begin its internal tennis activities at this weekend at the Sultan Qaboos Sports Complex in Bausher.

This is the first time where the association receives support from Oman Refreshments Company, providing the tournament with Gatorade sports drinks and many other contributions. In addition, McDonald’s also supports the tournament by providing meals for all participants who are taking part in the tournament.

The tournament is individual (singles) where there are many different categories such as under 9, 10, 12, 14 and 18 (boys and girls). The number of participants are approximately 80 players boys and girls from different nationalities and this tournament has witnessed the largest number of participants in the under 9 category.

The association aims to host internal tournaments to give opportunities for junior players to compete and develop in addition to giving the chance for players from different countries to compete in the tournament.

Mundhir al Barwani, OTA secretary-general and director of tournaments and umpires, says that there are a good amount of participants in the monthly tournament whether the players are from the national team or the players coming from different communities residing in Oman.

“Everyone is keen to participate in order to gain experience and the OTA strives to organise this tournament within the programme of local competitions that is supported by private sector companies.”

Al Barwani indicated that the technical level of the tournament is witnessing a good development from one month to another because of the players’ continued efforts.

“This tournament serves greatly to discover more talents for the national teams also,” Al Barwani added.