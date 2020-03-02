OTA holds first Gatorade junior tourney

MUSCAT: The Oman Tennis Association (OTA) have successfully organised the first Gatorade junior tennis tournament that was held last weekend from February 27 to 29 at the Sultan Qaboos Sports Complex (SQSC) in Bausher.

This event was part of OTA Development Programme for juniors to enhance the growth of tennis in the Sultanate. More than 80 junior boys and girls participated including Omanis and expatriates in the event from various categories under 9, 10, 12, 14, 18.

The awards and gifts were given to the top two players for each category on Saturday at the tennis courts of SQSC. The awarding ceremony was attended by Khalid bin Said al Busafi, a member of the Board of Directors, Laith al Riyami, representative from the Oman Refreshment Co SAOG, and Salman bin Abdul Rahim al Balushi, OTA Executive Manager.

In the last match of the tournament, Ali al Busaidi edged out Marwan al Khanjari 6-2, 5-7, 10-8 in the under-18 final between Omani national team players. In the under-9 mixed category, Azzan al Busaidi won the title and Mutaz al Mazroui finished runner-up. Abdul Rahman al Rahbi was third and Advay Kapoor ended fourth.

In the under-10 boys category, Abdul Rahman al Rahbi emerged champion and Daksh Prasad finished second. In the under-10 girls, Polina Brown claimed the top honours with Aisha al Busaidi taking the runner-up spot. In the 12-under boys category, Vedant Mohan clinched the title and Nitishai Harinath claimed second spot. In the 12-under girls, Aisha al Busaidi grabbed the title and Ruchita Prasad finished runner-up.

In the 14-under boys, Ali al Busaidi was the winner and Shantanu Sriram ended second.

In the under-14 girls, Kaviya Jayakumar was the champion while Kira Malakhova finished runner-up.

In the 18-under girls, Kira Malakhova emerged champion while Aisha al Busaidi took the second spot.

Khalid al Busafi appreciated the organisation of the tournament. The OTA board member said he was impressed with the level of players’ participation in various categories with a good competitive tennis displayed.

OTA Executive Manager Salman al Balushi thanked sponsors Oman Refreshment Co SAOG and McDonald’s for their support along with the Ministry of Sports Affairs and the administration of SQSC for making facilities for the tournament.

